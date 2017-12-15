The Longevity of Pop-Up Markets: Add Cocktails, Mix!

Last weekend, 5,500 people crowded into Tattersall Distilling to sip aquavit gimlets while shopping for scarves, hand cream, and holiday cards. It was as challenging to shimmy up to the Neal Jewelry display table as it was to nab a stool at the bar. Unlike most shopping events, this crowd looked equal parts male and female. Big groups of friends sipped and browsed. Young couples, unencumbered by strollers and the pokes of sticky little hands telling them it was time to goooooo, strolled the three back rooms filled with products. Also, there were lots of bushy beards and man buns, so apparently that’s still happening.

At the same time, over in Loring Park, Northern Grade—the American heritage pop-up market, which helped define this shopping category since launching in Minneapolis in 2010— packed a heated tent with shoppers and beer drinkers at Holidazzle. And just up the street, people piled into Lakes & Legends Brewing Company for afternoon of drinking and buying everything from yoga pants to beer growlers made by local brands.

So on Monday, when I was asked if pop-up markets are post peak, I felt renewed confidence in saying: No. Still no.

For a while there, it looked like maybe the air had been let out of the pop-up concept. It's no longer novel to shop beyond the mall in a stripped down warehouse-type space where the makers of emerging brands explain how they sewed every one of those beanies by hand. Now the malls are replicating the anti-mall pop-up movement, installing holiday pop-ups of their own featuring indie brands you won’t find in chain stores. What could be a clearer sign of pop-ups jumping the shark?

Some pioneers in the movement have called it quits. Maiden Minnesota retired this year after a decade of events that brought together women-owned local brands for an annual November evening of social shopping in a hotel ballroom. In Chicago, the influential Dose market staged its final HoliDose last weekend after seven years of pop-up markets. Northern Grade, too, has slowed down on the number of pop-ups it hosts around the country, focusing more on extending longevity by opening permanent stores in New York—a flagship in Lower Manhattan’s Seaport District and a weekend shop in Hudson Valley.

But something is happening this holiday season. A couple things, actually. One is small, social media savvy boutiques popping up in each other’s spaces, or taking over vacant store fronts even when they have their own, to keep things fresh. The other even bigger movement hinges on the mixing of makers and craft spirits. It makes sense, if for no other reason than: There are so many distilleries and breweries now! They tend to occupy big, flexible spaces with cool, stripped down ambiance. And, drinks. They serve them. People like them. Craft beer and craft cocktails are a sure bet on the weekend, even without the added bonus of handcrafted socks and lip balm.

Still, Tattersall co-founder and chief officer Jon Kreidler admits his often Instagrammed industrial-cool Northeast distillery doesn’t normally draw 5,500 on a Saturday afternoon.

“I think it’s the experience people really enjoy,” Kreidler says. “It’s different than going to the mall.”

Actually, I point out, the parking outside Tattersall last Saturday felt worse than Mall of America.

“The crowds are similar,” Kreidler acknowledges, “but it’s a very different experience: Meeting the makers, finding unique gifts, and doing it all while having a cocktail in a cool setting. It’s more fun to engage with someone who is selling their own goods that they worked on creating than it is buying products on-line or from a department store. It gives the consumer an experience and a story to tell, which in turn makes the gift seem more special.”

While traditional stores struggle against the ease of online shopping, pop-ups have emerged as the authentic alternative. I don’t think that’s going to fade any time soon, although the key to sustainability is constant evolution. People get bored quickly these days, and they've got so many options. A thoughtful mix of products is key: Northern Grade, for example, continues to reinvent—new spaces and new brands, so there’s always a couple of surprises alongside the obligatory canvas backpacks and hand painted canoe paddles.

But it’s the combining of two widespread activities that really works: Shopping and drinking. Doing it at home while shopping online feels depressing and dangerous (Did I really click “order” on the orange ostrich feather jacket? Must have been that second glass of pinot gris shopping.). Drinking while shopping at a distillery feels festive and social…and inevitable. Because if there’s anything more predictable than babies crying on Santa’s lap, it's shoppers wanting to drink in December.

