The Foundry Home Goods is Moving to South Minneapolis

The Foundry Home Goods is leaving the neighborhood it helped to build up as a destination for elevated boutique shopping. The acclaimed home store with a knack for making basic household objects seem luxe and chic is leaving North Loop for a South Minneapolis storefront—across the street from another fashion forward destination boutique, Mille.

The Foundry’s move is prompted by construction on the corner it has occupied since 2012 at North First Street and Second Avenue North, kitty-corner from the Bachelor Farmer. The Foundry vacated its often-Instagrammed corner spot (where Idun is currently popping up) before the holidays and took up temporary residence a few doors down. But the entire block is slated for redevelopment. “The construction schedule has been tough to plan around, and we want to be sure that we’re always in a storefront that is just right,” says manager Lillian Egner. “It just wouldn’t be the Foundry without sunny windows and a friendly sidewalk for the dogs.”

Here's hoping Insta-famous shop dogs Ruby and Turnip like the new 'hood!

The Foundry’s last day in the North Loop is February 5. But staff is describing it as merely goodbye for now. Founder Anna Hillegass is considering options for a new North Loop space. The Foundry will open in South Minneapolis with a Valentine’s Day party/grand opening on February 9. 322 W. 48th St., Mpls., thefoundryhomegoods.com