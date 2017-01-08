The Dismantling of a Downtown Department Store

The end has begun at Macy’s downtown Minneapolis store. On the heels of the retailer’s announcement last week that one of its largest, oldest and most storied flagship buildings has been sold to a New York firm—part of a mass wave of 68 store closures nationwide—preparations are already underway for the liquidation, which begins Monday (Jan. 9). Signs posted throughout the store warn that as of Jan. 9, all sales are final. There are clearance signs in every department (but then, hasn’t that long been the case for Macy’s?). Of course, there are so many reasons it’s come to this—including many beyond Macy’s control. But walking through the store on Friday, past empty shelves and neglected restrooms and heaps of sweaters spilling off tables, it's tough not to think of Macy’s as that reckless kid who rents the big old historic home, and then trashes it.

The biggest crowd on Friday afternoon seemed to be gathered in the 12th floor Archive with photos and memorabilia paying tribute to the company’s rich history—Dayton’s, Hudson’s, Marshall Field’s, Macy's. Legendary retail dynasties. More than a century in the department store business, creating commerce and community, establishing traditions that our a huge part of our collective cultural history. Emphasis on history. That's why the Oak Grill, the last surviving tradition and one of the Twin Cities' oldest restaurants, is currently one of the hottest lunch reservations in town.

So here’s how it ends: