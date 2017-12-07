The Color of the Year is Always Purple in Minnesota

× Expand Photo credit: Shutterstock People mourning outside of Paisley Park after Prince died

It is not the Minnesota way to make everything about us, but there’s no denying the spotlight today with the heavy news of Senator Al Franken’s resignation following mounting allegations of sexual harassment. And at the very moment he spoke from the Senate floor Thursday morning, tweets of quotes from his speech—which included a reference to the irony of him leaving while “a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval office and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party” — were intermingled with a much lighter headline of the day, albeit one that also hits close to home. The color of 2018 is purple.

Specifically, Ultra Violet 18-3838. The Pantone Color Institute makes color forecasting an annual news story, and this vibrant, opulent hue—coming on the heels of 2017’s Greenery (a shade Pantone described as restorative and revitalizing)—is an unexpected choice. Too frivolous for the times? Too regal?

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, by way of explanation. She described Ultra Violet—a blue-based purple— as complex and contemplative; enigmatic and unconventional. And of course, she mentioned Prince. Because no other artist has more completely embodied a color than Prince did with purple. In fact, in August, Pantone announced a new shade of purple, Love Symbol #2, to memorialize our late Purple One.

In choosing the color of the year, Pantone attempts to look ahead, while also synthesizing what is bubbling up in the world from fashion to design, politics to pop culture. Purple vegetables like carrots, cauliflower, and asparagus—rich in nutrients and sophistication—are showing up with increasing frequency at the dinner table. Shades of purple nail polish, from lavender to plum, are currently strong sellers in the beauty aisles. And on the runway—a place consistently looked to for confirmation of color moments—purples factors prominently in designer collections for fall 2017 and spring 2018, from Balenciaga to Gucci.

But Minnesotans don’t need a fashion look book to feel confident about wearing purple. We are purple. We bleed purple. We wear it when a Super Bowl run still seems possible. We continue wearing it when hopes have been dashed for yet another year.

And maybe that’s the point. Purple is, by virtue of mixing red and blue, a color of complexity. It often symbolizes spirituality, energy, and possibility as limitless as the cosmos.

That’s the purple Eiseman hopes the world will see. “It’s truly a reflection of what’s needed in our world today.”