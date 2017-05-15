Target Introduces a Virtual Living Room

That tufted Target sofa looks pretty darn good in the Sunday insert, but how would it at home? Now you don’t have to order it to find out—the hometown retailer just introduced 360 degree online shopping—starting with the living room. Target is using computer generated imagery (CGI)—the same technology that makes it possible to shop a room in a TV show on Amazon.com. With CGI, you can click around a room—looking up and down; zooming in and out— to see how the furniture and accessories work together. Choose from modern, midcentury, farmhouse and traditional styles.

“We’re constantly searching for new ways to inspire our gusts and make shopping at Target an easy and inspiring experience,” says Target’s Chief Digital Officer Mike McNamara. “And we’re just beginning to tap the power of CGI with this virtual reality living room—there’s a ton of potential to crate even richer, engaging digital experiences for our guests.”

Target plans to more than double its CGI team this year, a company spokeswoman said, hiring more than 40. So expect more virtual experiences from Target. Of course, last week Target also announced plans to test a household essentials delivery service in the Twin Cities. Target Restock is designed to save customers’ time by delivering their go-to brands of laundry detergent, paper towels and the like next day. It’s a necessary addition if Target is to remain competitive with Amazon.com, but it does fly directly in the face of what has long made Target different and special: the Target run. That's the way we go for paper towel, and end up spending $100 on pillows and candles, swimsuits and sandals. The retailer itself has played up this pop culture shopping phenomenon.

So I’m thinking if Target can create a virtual run, where we can be tempted by smart looking side tables on our way to check the online box that will refill the dog food, that could really be a thing.