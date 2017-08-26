Target Experiments with Selling Local

The newly renovated downtown Minneapolis Target store feels like a love note to the city the retailer calls home, starting with the in-store mural by local artist Katie Kirk of Eight Hour Day, decorated with supremely Minnesotan images like Prince’s First Avenue star and a Dayton’s shopping bag. Fresh flowers now sold at the store are locally grown—as is prominently noted on the display shelves. And just inside the second floor entrance, shoppers are greeted by a Made in MN department featuring 11 local businesses.

Products range from Byrd & Belle’s felt desk accessories and Mill City Fineries bow ties to Woodchuck USA journals and Da Bomb Fizzers bath bombs. Peace Coffee, Maddy & Maize gourmet popcorn and North Mallow marshmallows represent the explosion of artisan food brands. From the talented field of local stationery designers, Target showcases joyful cards and paper goods by Cait Courneya and Printerette Press. And North Made Company provides the requisite Minnesota themed shirts, hats, and glassware.

Made in MN runs through Sept. 3, although Target is considering an extention. A Target spokeswoman says the department is a test that could shape partnerships with local artists in other cities.

Perhaps Boston would be a smart second stop, in effort to save face for the Boston pride t-shirts released earlier this year, rife with mistakes, including spelling errors and incorrect neighborhood borders. That comes a couple years after Target released Minnesota-themed shirts designed by Todd Snyder, who isn’t local (of course who is local these days, one could argue). But then, it's challenging for a mass retailer to curate a maker collection that feels authentic. The current Made in MN collection, which lets each brand shine with its own unique products, is a step in the right direction.