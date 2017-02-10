Target Does its Part for Downtown Retail

× Expand Rendering of the first floor grocery area for the Nicollet Mall Target store.

The Minneapolis Downtown Council’s annual meeting is convention-center sized pep rally for the city, celebrating new development, reduction of crime, and major events on the way to town, from the Super Bowl to Broadway’s hottest musical: Hamilton. The loss of Macy’s and Barnes & Noble, currently liquidating their remaining goods on the torn up Nicollet Mall, was barely mentioned—until Target CEO Brian Cornell stood up and addressed the elephant in the room.

“While some have questioned the future of retail and other stores are closing, we’re doubling down on downtown Minneapolis,” he told the very receptive crowd of 1,200.

Target will invest $10 million to fully renovate its 15-year-old Nicollet mall store, Cornell announced. He emphasized a bigger commitment to fresh food. “The population has grown dramatically,” Cornell said. Downtown Minneapolis now has 40,864 residents, according to the downtown council. “We want to make sure we’re meeting their needs.”

Getting the store in tiptop shape before the Super Bowl next February is no doubt a motivation, as well.

The renovation will also include enhanced merchandise presentations with updated mannequins and displays in apparel, home, and beauty. Plus, a new Starbucks and an expanded order pickup area on the second floor. The entire store will be refreshed top to bottom with new lighting, gray paint in place of red, wood plank walls and stenciled concrete floors. Construction is scheduled to being in March and be completed by early September.

Other Twin Cities Target stores receiving complete renovations this year include the St. Paul Midway store and the St. Louis Park Highway 100 store. Another 22 local Targets will receive smaller updates throughout 2017.

“Physical stores are here to stay,” Cornell told the downtown council audience. “And we’re going to continue to invest.”