Super Bowl Post-Mortem: Who Shopped Local?

For all the talk about the Super Bowl being an opportunity to share Minnesota brands with the world, it was Minnesotans who did most of the local shopping. Brands that participated in the 10-day North Local Market at City Center or created special products for the big game, as well as stores that hosted Super Bowl promotions throughout the Twin Cities say the efforts were worthwhile, even if results were not quite what they expected.

“I know people wanted to get their gear on A-list celebrities like J.Lo and Jamie Foxx, but we had a lot of success with our local Minnesota people,” says Molly Mogren-Katt, co-founder of Namakan Fur, a line of magnetic fur ruffs and interchangeable pom hats. “Minnesotans were psyched to support local business.”

Many of the 37 vendors that participated in the downtown Minneapolis pop-up market echoed similar sentiments. Sota Clothing founder Spencer Johnson says traffic was a bit slower than expected, but then, he didn’t really know what to expect—and everything felt like a bonus during the typical late January/early February retail lull. Johnson estimates Sota Clothing’s traffic during Super Bowl festivities was 80 percent local, with the big rush coming each day over lunch hour.

“We heard from many people who work and live in downtown that they loved seeing City Center alive again with retail,” says Maureen Cahill, executive director of Smile Network International, a Minneapolis-based non-profit that sells art, leather goods, glassware and more made in third world villages where it provides reconstructive surgeries to impoverished children. One of Smile Network’s Super Bowl best sellers: a $250 alpaca poncho from Peru.

Permanent retailers on Nicollet Mall enjoyed the surge of traffic brought on by Super Bowl Live, but didn’t necessarily see an uptick in sales because of it. “By and large, the visitors were not buying,” says Robert White of upscale men’s store Hubert White. “And our regular traffic was way down with lots of downtown workers taking the week off. Too much emphasis was put on how difficult traffic was when in fact, my commute was quicker than normal.”

Most of the pop-up vendors said they’d return to Nicollet Mall—if there was something driving traffic. Could the Dayton’s Project be that driver? What about continued concerts on the mall? White says he’s all for more skiing on Nicollet Mall in place of buses.

“I heard from many locals and downtown employees how they are starved for a unique shopping experience,” says Sairey Gernes of lingerie brand Urban Undercover. “They don't want any more discount stores.”

At Mall of America, a hub of Super Bowl activity second only to downtown, the food court appeared to be the biggest winner, due to its proximity to radio row. Stores selling things other than football jerseys and hats reported lackluster sales during the week with the big surge coming over the weekend. And in Wayzata, the center of Super Bowl celebrity gossip and numerous star sightings at restaurants, the boutiques didn’t notice any spill over.

“There was definitely a buzz in town,” says Merilou Boutique co-owner Keaton Frees. “But I don’t feel like it was any busier than a normal weekend.”

A couple of the biggest shopping success stories were branding experiments. Minneapolis creative agency mono produced a “Cold AF” trapper hat for the Super Bowl and sold 250 in under 20 hours. No storefront, no pop-up booth—instead, mono created a mobile-first website that incorporated geo-location technology so customers could simply drop a pin to have their hat delivered to them in downtown Minneapolis. The response was so positive, public relations director Mary Clare Jensen says, that mono opened up for post-Super Bowl mail deliveries on Monday, and sold out its remaining 270 hats in three hours. The agency pledged to donate a coat to a local child in need for every Cold AF hat sold.

In the North Loop, a snowball vending machine created by digital advertising agency Space 150 sold through its stock of more than 300 locally packed snowballs for $1 each, with proceeds going to Minnesota-based Wilderness Inquiry. The snowballs came in sealed containers that were sized for airport compliance—in case visitors wanted to take one home as a souvenir.

“The Super Bowl coming to town was an opportunity to do something creative,” says Space 150 chief creative officer Brock Davis. “This gave people something to remember—right at the intersection of ridiculousness and brilliance.” The Weather Channel featured the snowball vending machine on Super Bowl Sunday. Time Out London plans to write about it later this week, Davis says. “The compensation is people talking about it and sharing it. It’s a good way to say the cold is certainly something we celebrate here.”