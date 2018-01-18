Super Bowl of Shopping

× Expand Photo Courtesy of JB Hudson Jewelers

Game on for brands, retailers—really, anyone with anything to sell. Football is but an excuse for a few weeks of extreme commerce. We’ve rounded up the best Super Bowl-inspired shopping events happening in the Twin Cities.

JB Hudson’s Super Bowl Giveaway

January 15-20

Buy jewels, then pray for snow. JB Hudson Jewelers, which looks all dressed up with fur and tinsel touches, plans to refund any purchases made at the store between January 15-20 if it snows more than 4 inches on Super Bowl Sunday. 901 Nicollet, Minneapolis, jbhudson.com

Casper Pop-Up at Mall of America

Jan. 15-February 28

Just in time for the big game, the hipster sleep company is popping up at Mall of America to showcase its modern mattresses and sleep accessories—including a limited edition cashmere throw. The mall can be exhausting: Casper is offering appointment napping. Mall of America, 140 South Avenue

Verizon Innovating Learning Labs

Saturdays, January 20 and 27 and February 3

It’s no accident that Verizon is bolstering its schedule of free family events at the Mall of America store right as tourism surges. Each lab focuses on a different aspect of technology, like virtual reality or augmented reality, with hands on activities aimed at kids. The 30-45 minute sessions will run throughout the day. Could make for an interesting break between amusement park rides. Mall of America, 264 East Broadway, verizonwireless.com

Lululemon’s The Back Room at MartinPatrick 3

January 23-February 4

Leave the jerseys to the field and go where the black leggings are uniform! lululemon is taking over the back room at MartinPatrick 3 for a pop-up concept shop where visitors can not only buy the latest activewear for men and women but put it to the test in free daily classes offered by CorePower Yoga, Alchemy, Fly Feet, and others. On-the-spot screen printing and custom stitching will be available, and check the schedule for “head check happy hours” and a mindful performance panel discussion. The events culminate with a tailgate party on Super Bowl Sunday. Full schedule is online. MartinPatrick 3, 212 Third Ave. N., Mpls.

Minny & Paul Super Bowl Boxes

Pre-Orders start January 18

× Expand Photo by 2ndTruth

The local gifting company puts its spin on football with two limited edition Super Bowl themed gift boxes (or canvas bags) featuring items like a leather table top football by Leather Works MN, a winter hat by Great Lakes Co., and a Mademoiselle Miel hot cocoa bomb. The Super Minny is $65; the Super Box—which comes with a bag of tokens good for a beer from local breweries including Surly, Fulton, LynLake, Tin Whiskers, and Fair State Co-Op—is $125. Both prices include shipping and a handwritten note. Pre-order starts Thursday, January 18, with shipments beginning January 26. Or, grab one in person: Minny & Paul will sell at Kisa Boutique in Gaviidae Common (651 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.) on Saturday, February 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. minnyandpaul.com

North Local Market at City Center

January 26-February 4

The pop-up market on the first and second floors of City Center promises to be the downtown destination for locally made goods. More than 25 brands are participating, including Sven Clogs, J.W. Hulme leather goods, Sota Clothing, Eyebobs, Worker B., and Adam Turman. 33 S. Sixth St., Mpls.

Target Events on Nicollet Mall

January 26-February 4

The downtown Minneapolis Target store is already dressed up for game day, with a big assortment of official Super Bowl LII gear, plus Askov Finlayson x Target’s North collection. During Super Bowl Live, the 10-day festival along Nicollet Mall, Target is boosting Inventory and staff. After you shop, head down the block to Target Plaza Commons—for the first time ever, this employee hangout, featuring workout studios, a backyard, game areas, and coffee house-style work areas—will be open to the public as the Bullseye Lodge with football themed activities. Target Commons: 1001 Nicollet Mall; Target store: 900 Nicollet Mall

The Locals at Veronique Wantz Gallery

January 30-February 4

As the city welcomes visitors from around the world, this respected gallery is showcasing local artists in an exhibition designed to capture the spirit of the North. Peruse paintings, sculpture, ceramics, and glass work. 901 N. Fifth St., Mpls., veroniquewantz.com

Best Buy Tech Zone at Mall of America

January 30-February 3

The hometown retailer takes over the MOA Rotunda to showcase the perfect party zone, from 4K TVs to gaming systems to concessions. Register for a chance to win Best Buy gift cards and Bose gear. Mall of America, 340 West Market, Bestbuy.com/techzone

Macy’s End Zone at Mall of America

February 1-February 4

Macy’s plans to turn its MOA store into a pre-game destination with giveaways, special promotions, and appearances by some yet-to-be-announced pro athletes. Mall of America, 4000 Southwest Court

Pop’t Arts @ Rosenthal Interiors

February 1-3, 4-7:30 p.m.

The newly renovated Rosenthal Interiors celebrates local creativity and commerce by hosting several artists and retailers, including Koonyai Studio’s architectural jewelry and sustainable and ethical fashion boutique Hazel & Rose. 22 N Fifth St., Mpls., rosenthalfurniture.com

Off The Field Players' Wives Fashion Show at Galleria

February 2, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Guaranteed to be one of the most stylish events of Super Bowl week. An annual tradition, NFL players' wives and significant others will walk the runway in fashions from Galleria. Grant Whittaker will produce the show and I'm looking forward to joining him as co-host. Tickets are $150 to $350 and benefit the Women's Foundation of Minnesota, which works for equal opportunity and pathways to economic security for girls, women, and families. Get tickets.

Touchdown at Ridgedale Center

February 2-4

Be ready for a sneak attack when shopping at Ridgedale Center over Super Bowl Weekend. The mall plans to “surprise and delight” shoppers with fanfare (think touchdown dances, confetti and horns) and giveaways—around 100 each day, including football merchandise and gift cards totaling more than $5,000. Giveaways will happen February 2, 1-7 p.m.; February 3, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; February 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, ridgedalecenter.com