Sugar Fix at the Mall

It really is all about the packaging when it comes to candy—from storefront, down to the pretty little gift boxes. Otherwise, what could possibly possess us to pay $13 for a pound of Swedish fish?

Two national candy store chains have opened their first Twin Cities locations just in time for holiday gift giving—the perfect justification for an $18 cube of miniature sugar cookie balls dipped in white chocolate (life changing).

Lolli & Pops at Ridgedale Center is modeled after an old fashioned candy store, with a counter of truffles and chocolates, bins for bulk buys of jelly beans, sour balls, and the like, and a selection of candy and sodas from around the world. Gummy bears, in particular, have really evolved since the heyday of Mr. Bulky. Lolli & Pops offers more than a dozen flavors and sells bear shaped jars for filling. Lolli & Pops excels at gifts boxes of every size and for every occasion, from new baby to birthday, to, of course, holiday.

Sugarfina, now open at Mall of America, takes a more curated approach to candy, with all varieties prepackaged in its signature cubes. The shop itself looks as pretty as a wedding cake, including frosted-like floral details on the exterior of the rectangular box, turquoise doors at either end, and sleek, colorful shelves filled with colorful candy. Is it sweet enough to make one consider paying $20 for Dom Perignon-infused gummy bears? (See? Gummy bears are a thing.) Yes. Yes it is. Find Sugarfina first level, near the southwest court by L.L.Bean and Forever 21.

For a local alternative, Eden Prairie gift shop Homade carries the Sugarfina collection.