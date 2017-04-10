× Expand A rack of clothes at women's boutique Stephanie's in St. Paul

After more than a dozen years of dressing Twin Cities women for special occasions, and everyday, Stephanie’s is moving—but just across the street. Stephanie Morrissey’s Highland Park boutique will move into The Finn building, a new residential and commercial development that will also be home to Alchemy 365 and Agra Culture Kitchen & Press, plus a yet-to-be-named salon. The Finn is expected to open in August.

“It was really just serendipitous timing, because our lease was up and we’ve been watching this gorgeous new building going up across the street,” says Stephanie’s manager Lora Horgen. “We love being a destination that draws customers from all over the metro to Highland Park and we couldn't imagine leaving the neighborhood.”

Expect more news from Stephanie’s as the move approaches. The popular shop will continue to offer contemporary apparel and special occasion dresses, but Horgen hinted at new offerings, saying, “Our new space is going to allow us to be a one-stop shop.”