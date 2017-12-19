Spring Finn & Co. Winter Market

The complete opposite of every harried shopping experience you’re dreading this final week before Christmas is Talin's Winter Market at Spring Finn & Co., a cozy North Loop studio that’s been transformed into a warm winter cabined filled with bold textiles, ceramics, and curiosities from India, Turkey, Italy, Morocco, and other corners of the world plus leather bags and accessories made locally by proprietor Talin Spring under the Spring Finn & Co. label. Spring is more than a maker. She’s also a curator, a collector, and a designer, who just recently completed her first major project: The design of Hotel Alma in Minneapolis. Any space she touches is interesting and layered with a modern-meets-global feel. I’ve long told people to go visit Spring— an experience that's more like visiting an old friend than it is shopping a new store. Her old space, above the Foundry Home Goods, was tricky to find. Now on North Fifth Street, with neighbors Veronique Wantz Gallery and the new home and lifestyle store Umei, Spring Finn is easier to find and offers more space to enjoy. But Talin's Winter Market is only open for one more week: Wednesday Dec. 20-Friday, Dec. 22, Noon-7 p.m.. Then we’ll have to wait until summer to see where Spring Finn & Co. will transport us next. 875 N. Fifth St., Mpls.