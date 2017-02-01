Spa Treatments Perfect for Valentine's Day

× Expand The Day Spa

Chocolate. Facial. Sign me up! In the name of research, I tried the February special at Life Time's LifeSpa: the Chocolate & Champagne Facial. While there is no eating (I took a tiny lick; don’t recommend it) or drinking of said facial, it does provide the distinctly warm and comforting scent of real chocolate in the form of a cocoa enzyme exfoliator, followed by an oxygen mask which goes on white and bubbles—just like champagne.

It was relaxing, refreshing, and gave my skin a noticeable glow. If you want to do more than give a spa gift card (not that there’s anything wrong with that) for Valentine's Day, it’s one of many treatments perfect for the occasion. Here are some Valentine's Day ideas at Twin Cities spas.

For Your Sweetheart (emphasis on sweet)

Chocolate & Champagne Facial at Life Time’s LifeSpa

The highlight of this relaxing 60-minute facial is a chocolate scented enzyme-based exfoliator that brightens the skin. The treatment includes a lactic acid peel under the cocoa enzyme followed by an oxygen mask for an added hydration and a circulation boost that leaves the skin glowing. $90. Numerous locations. (You don’t have to be a Life Time member to use the spa!) Lifetimefitness.com

For the Beauty Pro

Art De Beaut’e at Ivy Spa Club

Only three other spas in the country offer this unique body treatment which offers a “palette” of sensations. The experience begins with a colorful body exfoliation—literally: they use blue iris extract followed by a wrap of red water lily extract and shea butter. The treatment finishes with a 50-minute massage that mimics a sculptor’s hand movements, with yellow tulip extract to evoke sunlight. $200. Ivy Hotel, 201 S 11th St, Mpls., ivyspaclub.com

For the Expectant Couple

Oh Baby! Couples Massage at Sabai Body Temple

A pregnancy massage for both Mom and Dad. The 90-minute, slow-flow treatment is tailored for each, easing her aches and his tension. For the mom-to-be, a cushion designed especially for pregnancy. $264.13, Feb. 10-14. 2753 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., sabaibodytemple.com

For the Sleep Deprived

Deep Sleep Massage at the Woodhouse Day Spa

This 60-minute massage is designed for relaxation, from head, neck, shoulder and back massage with aromatherapy oils to a heated herbal compress that loosens tense back muscles. Guaranteed to put you to sleep. But unlike most massages, where the session ends right as you start to snore, this one includes 20 minutes of slumber time. $135. Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove, arborlakes.woodhousespas.com

For the Workaholic

Wake Me When It’s Over Pedicure at Sanctuary Spa

Relax on a reclining pedicure bed—alone, or with your sweetheart in a private room. Includes a hot stone massage on the feet and lower legs, a scalp massage, and an extended massage on the shoulders, neck, arms and hands. $105. Locations in Eden Prairie, Excelsior, and Minneapolis. sanctuaryspa.com

For Your Best Girlfriend

Clementine & Cranberry Body Polish at Fusion Life Spa

Get buffed, uplifted, and hydrated with a blend of fine organic sugar and pure essential oils of clementine and blood orange, followed by cranberry body cream. $115. 18142 Minnetonka Blvd., Deephaven, fusionlifespa.com

For the Guys

Executive Shave at Gents

A classic straight razor shave with steaming towels plus a deep detox clay mask followed by a cool facial towel and aftershave application. 45 minute treatment, $50. St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Edina locations. Gentgc.com

For the Couple on a Budget

Couples Massage at The Day Spa

A relaxing 50-minute spa for two, at 20 percent off the usual price. $135 (use by 8/17). 7575 France Ave. S., Edina, thedayspaedina.com

More Valentine's Day Spa Deals

A La Mode. Signature Manicure and Pedicure for $55 ($10 savings). Through February. Edina and Wayzata. alamodenails.com

Phresh Spa. Valentine’s Day Spa Package, $99 for 45 minute massage and express facial. through Feb. 28. St. Louis Park and St. Paul. phreshspasalon.com

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. $10 off spa gift cards and $20 off Valentine spa gift packages. Through Feb. 15. Shops at West End, St. Louis Park. handandstonestlouispark.com

Massage Envy. Buy a $100 gift card and get an extra $25; buy a $150 gift card and get $50. massageenvy.com

Spalon Montage. Buy a $150 gift card and receive an extra $25. Edina, Woodbury, and Chanhassen. spalon.com