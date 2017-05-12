Now Open: Shop for Kindness

Shop for Kindness opens today at Mall of America, featuring more than a dozen brands that give back, locally and around the world. Of course, that giving hinges on shoppers wanting the goods, and it seems likely they will: from Roma’s colorful rain boots to Yoobi’s handy packs of colored pencils; House of Talents' hand woven bicycle baskets and wine totes to Love Your Melon beanies—the merchandise is fun, engaging and affordable with options for men, women and children.

× Expand Minneapolis-based My Sister, a Minneapolis company committed to fighting sex trafficking, just launched a collection of shirts for young girls.

Indeed, the cause-related shopping starts young these days: Shop for Kindness is stocked with baby onesies from Minneapolis-based Still Kickin’, and another local company, My Sister, is debuting its new kids collection at store, featuring pint-size tees with big messages including: “Feminist” and “I won’t sit down, shut up or behave.”

“It’s always exciting to be amidst entrepreneurs who solve problems with heart,” says Kate Herzog, founder of Minneapolis-based House of Talents, which employs artists from rural communities of West Africa.

× Expand PAB'S Packs

From Herzog’s native Ghana to the Twin Cities, this collection of brands includes a wide range of stories. PAB’s Packs, for example, was started by local teens Pia Phillips and Abbie Nelson who were inspired to do something for children suffering from chronic illness after spending time in hospitals themselves—Pia with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Abbie with Type 1 diabetes. Proceeds from every water bottle, tote, canvas pouch and stuffed penguin sold go toward backpacks filled with fun and comforting objects that are donated to chronically ill teens.

“There is such a wealth of philanthropic efforts here in the Twin Cities,” says Liz McLay, MOA’s vice president of leasing. “While many of these brands have national and international reach, most of them call Minnesota home and we are proud to be able to shine a light on their efforts.”

Shop for Kindness is MOA’s second theme for Debut, a store run by the mall featuring a collection of brands that rotates every six months. Shop for Kindness will be open through Sept. 10. First floor, north side (near Zara)