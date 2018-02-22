Shinola and Filson Exit North Loop, Head to Edina

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Shinola storefront

Shinola and Filson closed their shared North Loop storefront without announcement—the same day company president Jacques Panis stepped down at headquarters in Detroit. But the Twin Cities hasn't seen the last of the heritage-inspired sister brands. The two brands plan to relocate to Galleria in Edina, sources confirm.

Meanwhile, other sources in the know say the high-profile North Loop corner space they vacated at Washington and Third avenues has already been leased by a local company.

Sounds like a happy ending for all. Still, the shakeup raises some questions.

This is not the first time a North Loop retailer has fled for the temperature-controlled suburban comforts of Galleria, with its weekend valet service and free, covered parking. Indie women’s boutique Roe Wolfe made the move last year, and business exploded, owner Ashley Kilcher has said. The Foundry Home Goods, a pillar of North Loop’s elevated shopping scene, moved to South Minneapolis just last week.

Shinola, the Detroit revival brand, was the first national retailer to open in the North Loop in 2014, which helped to legitimize the emerging neighborhood as a hotspot for brands with a story to tell. The Hewing Hotel opened across the street from Shinola two years later. The national spotlight has shined liberally on this hip hamlet since then, with special focus on Askov Finlayson’s efforts to recast the Minnesota persona and MartinPatrick 3’s critical acclaim as one of the best specialty retailers in the country.

But success does have its challenges: skyrocketing rent, tougher parking. And then there are the evergreen trials of Twin Cities shopping: price-sensitive shoppers who aren’t buying $550 watches every week and not enough sidewalk traffic, especially on cold days.

“I think aggressive rents in the neighborhood have created very little room for retailers to falter,” says Greg Walsh, co-owner of MartinPatrick 3. “Tight margins and unrealized sales goals leave very little tolerance for success.”

The North Loop love affair is far from over, and some ebb and flow is inevitable as an emerging neighborhood shifts its focus to sustained success. Stay tuned for news about what’s next.