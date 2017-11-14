Roe Wolfe Opens the New Wing at Galleria

Roe Wolfe opened its new permanent store on Friday at Galleria in Edina —first to the new expansion wing at Galleria, and certain to give the nationals that will follow a run for the money.

With brick as its exterior and back wall to balance out the high ceilings and concrete floors, the space feels modern, yet warm. Knitwear designer Kevin Kramp created his third string installation for a Roe Wolfe store—the partnership began with Roe Wolfe’s second North Loop location, continued at its temporary Galleria space, and in the new store, he took his signature three dimensional rainbow of string up from the top of clothing racks to the ceiling. Note the dangling light fixtures above the fitting rooms—Kramp wrapped those in three different colors of string as well to tie it all together.

Owner Ashley Kilcher, who has come a long way since her first iteration of Roe Wolfe in Mendota Heights, worked with Studio M Architects, but provided most of the design direction herself.

The new storefront provides a dynamic backdrop for Roe Wolfe’s on-point assortment of contemporary apparel, from t-shirts to dresses, at a nice range of price points. There’s also a thoughtful assortment of accessories, including jewelry by local designers Stacey Johnson and Larissa Loden, and beauty products (harking back to Kilcher’s days as a makup artist). She's also adding a small assortment of men’s apparel, which has been a frequent customer request.

Roe Wolfe will soon be joined by Soft Surroundings, a popular catalog brand set to open its first Twin Cities store at the Galleria on Friday. CoV restaurant expects to open at the new grand entrance by next week, and a new Starbucks will soon follow.