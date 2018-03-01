RAAS Local Market Returns to Mall of America with 17 Local Brands

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams RAAS Local Market at Mall of America

Mall of America’s successful holiday pop-up, RAAS Local Market, will re-open March 9 with its second collection of Minnesota brands and a focus on women-made products that lend themselves to hands-on store events. Think: candle pouring workshops, jewelry making demos, food stations, and a ping pong table open for play.

The 17 participating brands include Strey Designs, a leather handbag collection; Kate Pearce, who specializes in Minnesota-themed kitchen towels and pillows; Mankato-based Baubles & Bobbies Jewelry Co.; aromatherapy brand Essence One; and Excelsior Candle Co. On the market’s menu: St. Paul-made macarons by Dearest Baker, Hip Pop gourmet popcorn, cakes and cupcakes from Sweet Roots Bakery, and the return of the popular family-run flavored cotton candy operation, Spinning Wylde. Rounding out the mix: Hagen and Oats wood décor, Mouse-work Glass, Sota Clothing, Still Kickin’, Urban Undercover, Vandalia Street Press, and Joel Kaplan Watercolors (yes, that’s my dad).

RAAS is curated by Mich Berthiaume, who has been advising Mall of America’s pop-up efforts since 2015. But don’t call RAAS a pop-up. The name stands for Retail As A Service and represents a larger retail incubator concept led by Mall of America heir Mark Ghermezian, whose grandfather founded Triple Five Group, developer of mega-malls including West Edmonton Mall in Alberta and two in development, American Dream Meadowlands in New Jersey and American Dream Miami.

Ghermezian describes RAAS Mall of America as a test case for the bigger vision, which is a permanent space to feature “micro stores” for emerging brands. The RAAS West Edmonton looks more like that, with consistent fixturing throughout the 5,000 square foot space. The MOA market opening this month will once again utilize the former Williams Sonoma space —second floor, just outside Nordstrom. But Ghermezian says he’s looking for a permanent home for RAAS at Mall of America that he can build from the ground up—as well as other RAAS locations throughout the U.S., beyond malls.

“The big vision is around community,” Ghermezian says. “How do we lower the barrier of entry of store ownership for local and emerging brands so they can have a permanent presence? We want to make prime locations available to brands that could never get it.”

The model for the permanent RAAS spaces he hopes to develop at MOA and beyond would offer short-term leases, 3-12 months, and turn-key mini-showrooms/studios within. But space is only the start. Ghermezian wants to offer education: thought leadership on staff, pricing, selling, and branding. “I’m focused on building a community where emerging brands can unleash their creativity globally.”

If the holiday RAAS Local was a “beta run,” as Ghermezian describes it, consider the spring collection beta run 2. The upcoming RAAS Local Market collection at MOA is scheduled to run from March 9-May 13.