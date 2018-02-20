Primp Boutique Lowers Prices

× Expand Primp co-founders and co-owners Michele Henry and Wesley Uthus.

When you’re selling a lot of $100 dresses, it’s tempting to try $120 dresses, or $150. Experimentation is understandable, even healthy, but the real sign of savvy leadership: knowing when you’ve erred. Primp, the Minneapolis based mini-chain founded on the concept of “cheap and chic,” is rolling back prices.

“Our original promise was cheap-chic fashion under $100, and in 2017, we took a chance on some items with a higher price point to offer more options,” says Primp co-owner Wesley Uthus. “The response was clear: you expect a low price point, and we’re committed to delivering that promise.”

No price tag exceeds $100 on Primp’s spring arrivals, and most items are under $50. Primp is also introducing Stylist Steals priced at $20 or less. These “steals” will change each week and vary among Primp’s nine locations. Only six of each style will be available per store, making it a new way for Primp to create excitement around budget-friendly fashion.

Customers can now shop a selection of Primp merchandise online as well.