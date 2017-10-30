Popular Minneapolis Shop Parc Boutique is Moving

× Expand Clothes rack at Parc in Minneapolis

On the cusp of its 10th anniversary, Parc Boutique is making a big move—closing both of its locations, in Northeast and 50th & France, to open one larger store in the North Loop.

Parc signed a lease for 212 N. Second St., next door to C’est Chic and Shoesters. The space is large enough for Parc to expand its office space to grow the online business, owner Thao Nguyen says. Parc's social media and online following extends well beyond the Twin Cities, thanks to its focused, minimalist aesthetic.

Parc Boutique owner Thao Nguyen.

Nguyen expects to move to the North Loop in July 2018. The original store at 320 E. Hennepin Ave. in Northeast Minneapolis will remain one until then, but the Edina shop is closing in December. It’s a shame for 50th & France, but then, the Parc experience never felt as robust there.

As a women's clothing store, Parc's sweet spot is simple silhouettes, neutral colors, and affordable price points. Some higher ticket items have found their way in as Parc's look has become more sophisticated, but the store never forgets its young, aspirational customers. Rather than big name brands, Parc distinguishes itself by featuring exclusive collaborations with independent designers, plus a standout assortment of modern apothecary goods and nicely priced jewelry. Nguyen says Parc will continue to sell its popular labels in the North Loop—with an updated interior aesthetic to match.