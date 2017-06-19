Now Open: Harriet & Alice

Named for Kate Bispala’s two strong grandmothers and inspired by her timeless passion for all things handmade, Harriet and Alice is just the sort of store we need today—a space designed to create community and inspire creativity. The new 50th & France fiber shop has seating right up front by the floor-to-ceiling windows where knitters are welcome to work. Knitting and crocheting classes, beginning in July with options for all skill levels and ages, including one geared toward tweens and teens.

When I stopped by during the grand opening festivities, Bispala’s mom, Jeanne Sumnicht— known at the shop as “principal purler”—was working on a young customer’s request to learn how to knit a hacky sack. Point being, they’re making an old fashioned skill modern, relevant, and fun. That starts with their corner space in the alley off of 50th Street (near goGlow and At Home and Co.): it’s bright and inviting, filled with cleverly packaged items like yarn in a drink cup by Delicious Yarns, Minnesota themed tote bags, kids hats in the shapes of animals and birds, and other locally make products for those of us not so handy with the needles. Then again, you just might be inspired to learn how. 3922 W. 50th St., Suite 105, harrietandalice.com