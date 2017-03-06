Now Open: Roe Wolfe at Galleria

Pop-up doesn’t do justice to Roe Wolfe’s polished new Galleria store. Its location, in the former lucy space across from Crave, may be temporary, but the indie boutique looks like it’s in Edina to stay.

Roe Wolfe has stepped up its assortment for the Galleria crowd: $300 sequined sweatpants; premium denim. But the real appeal is the on-trend clothes at more approachable price points. Even Tory Burch customers appreciate a $40 top.

As for design, Roe Wolfe carried forward its signature antler chandelier and neon tape installation on one wall, created by artist/designer Kevin Kramp. The boutique will be in this location for around six months, but owner Ashley Kilcher says based on just the first few days, she’s already considering a permanent spot at the mall.