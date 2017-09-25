Now Open: ModernRoots Wayzata

ModernRoots, a straight-off-the-farm bath and body line, opened its third retail store in Wayzata. It brings this under appreciated start-up into the center of the cities—its other shops bookend the metro, in Stillwater and the original Buffalo, Minn. location, which is near the farm where founder Meg DiMercurio grows more than half the ingredients she uses in her all-natural soaps, balms, and lotions. (Read more about her unlikely path to product development).

“My online orders were increasing in the Plymouth, Wayzata, Minnetonka area,” DiMercurio says. “Plus, I love the shopping down here (in Wayzata) and felt ModernRoots would be a great addition.”

We think shoppers will agree. ModernRoots offers an extensive selection of affordable body products made with ingredients you can pronounce—in a modern farmhouse setting you'll no doubt want to photograph. Be sure to sniff all the soaps, from berry merlot to Moroccan mint. And if you’re of a certain age, grab the Chaga Eye Cream Serum, an anti-wrinkle and plumping agent.

ModernRoots Wayzata is located near Lunds & Byerlys in Colonial Square, 1131b Wayzata Blvd.