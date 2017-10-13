Now Open: Eyebobs Retail Lab

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams

I went to Eyebobs headquarters in Minneapolis this week for a preview of the eyewear company's first retail lab, which marks its foray into prescription glasses. The computer sales system had yet to be installed; some shelves were waiting to be hung, but that didn’t bother brand fans who were already pouring in for the Eyebobs boutique experience.

It’s no surprise, actually, that shoppers aren’t waiting for an invitation. They’ve been dropping by the corporate building on Glenwood Avenue since Eyebobs moved there nearly 10 years ago. So regularly, in fact, did people show up wanting to buy Eyebobs’ fashionable readers (which are sold in more than 2,000 stores nationwide), that the company set up a makeshift “store” in the basement. Basically, a couple of tables and a mirror.

When CEO Michael Magerman came on board last year after founder Julie Allinson sold the Eyebobs, he couldn’t get over the steady stream of customers showing up at headquarters hoping to shop, and also noted that more than half of them were putting prescription lenses in their Eyebobs frames. The new Eyebobs boutique is his effort to give loyal customers exactly what they want: a full spectacle shop experience featuring prescription frames, readers, and sunglasses. This is the test case for Eyebob’s move into direct to consumer sales. Magerman says he expects to open more stores around the country, starting with a couple of high traffic malls as soon as next year.

Eyebobs is making the pricing straightforward, and competitive: $199 for single vision prescriptions; $299 for progressives. Readers start at $89; polarized sunglasses at $149. It's similar to that icon of modern eyewear retailers, Warby Parker. Magerman credits Warby Parker for opening consumers' eyes to the enormous markups on prescription glasses, but he brushes off other brand comparisons.

"They're the Gap," Magerman says of Warby Parker. "We're not the Gap. When you want something other than khakis and a white shirt with a higher level of quality, you come to us."

The Eyebobs store is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (6:30 on Thursday) at 1401 Glenwood Ave., Mpls.