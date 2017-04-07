Now Open: Arlee Park

With its modern spin on vintage, the new Arlee Park boutique in Minneapolis looks as though it sprung straight out of Instagram. That’s fitting, considering the owners, twin sisters Jamie Hewitt Budnick and Ashley Hewitt Lemke, are photographers. They shoot weddings, mostly, and wanted something to keep them busy during the slow season. They started selling “nostalgic” goods on Etsy—everything from ceramics to ‘70s-inspired fashion, collected through thrifting. But as the items got larger and the demand grew stronger, they decided they’d rather set up shop than spend their days at the post office.

The corner boutique, named for their grandma Arlene, is located in the Keewaydin neighborhood, east of Lake Nokomis. It’s on a busy street in a lively residential neighborhood where breweries and bakeries are popping up every few blocks and homeowners take pride in frequenting local establishments on foot or bike.

With wood floors, white walls, and plenty of open space, the sisters have created a fresh setting for their recycled goods. Vintage Levi’s are neatly piled on a chair. Persian rugs are rolled up in a large basket in the corner. Geodes, ceramic mugs, books, and jewelry are artfully displayed on tables, benches, and windowsills.

“We want people to reuse things,” Jamie says. And at Arlee Park, achieving that gathered look doesn’t require digging. 3000 E. 50th St., Mpls., arleepark.com