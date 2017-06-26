Now Open: 44 North

At long last, Anthropologie has a fashion buddy at the Promenade in Wayzata: 44 North.It’s just the sort of breezy, bright, west coast inspired boutique you want to shop when you’re in a Wayzata frame of mind. This is the first, long-awaited local boutique to open at the Promenade development, which also includes the new Hotel Landing. Owners Molly Kleiman and Jody Coughlin share a background in retail and design. They want to dress everyone from soccer moms to modern professionals with a mix of casual and dressy pieces—some boho, some more preppy—from brands including CP Shades, Smythe, and Nicole Miller. It’s the shop any hotel guest who lost her luggage would be thrilled to happen upon. There’s a capsule collection of swimwear, a beauty bar (coming soon) featuring Kevin Aucoin, Kjaer Weis, and RMS, plus Jack Black for men, jewelry from Farahbean and others, and miscellaneous goodies like Sugarfina candy and Aerin Lauder picture frames—when you need a hostess gifts on the go. For visitors and locals alike, 44 North is a promising addition to Lake Street. 823 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-0440