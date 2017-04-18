Nicole Jennings Set to Open North Loop Boutique

Nicole Jennings continues to expand her retail reach with the opening this weekend of Queen Anna in the North Loop. Four years after launching her philanthropic luxury consignment business One Posh Closet, Jennings' new women’s boutique is all about the freshest fashion, featuring upscale contemporary brands including Chan Luu, Young Fabulous and Broke and Bano eeMee. The setting itself is as sleek as the clothes with light wood finishes, high ceilings, and cow hide rugs. Jennings husband—former Vikings wide receiver Greg Jennings, who has long been known for his suave style—helped with the store design.

Jennings started One Posh Closet with the dual goal of recycling designer apparel from her own glam closet and those of other pro athletes’ wives, and then donating a portion of proceeds to charities. She says she plans to follow that same philanthropic mission at Queen Anna, working with local organizations to give back to those in need. Her inspiration: the real Queen Anna, Jennings’ beloved Granny Anna who passed away last year. “She is my motivation to continue to walk in crazy faith,” Jennings posted recently on her Facebook page. “Queen Anna is destined for excellence because she taught me that failure was never an option.”

Get the first look at Queen Anna during an opening party Sunday, April 23, 5:30- 7 p.m. 109 N. Second St., Mpls., queenanna.co