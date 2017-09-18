New Spaces for Two Popular Boutiques

At a time when every week seems to bring the surrender of another retail chain, two popular Twin Cities boutiques just opened brand new storefronts—a sign that boutique shopping is alive and well.

In St. Paul, Stephanie’s moved across the street to the new Finn building, where its neighbors include Alchemy and, coming soon, Agra Culture. The shop is about the same size as the storefront Stepahnie’s occupied for more than a decade, but new is always nice, and it just feels more open, more light with higher ceilings and a wider space. With the addition of Alice + Olivia and Rebecca Minkoff, the racks are currently stacked for dressy occasions. More merchandise is arriving weekly. Owner Stephanie Morrissey wants to create a one-stop shop for her customers so she also added shoes and a smattering of gifts and stationery. 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul

And in South Minneapolis, Mille moved a half block west to a larger corner shop that perfectly embodies its 1970s west coast meets modern power woman disguised as artisan vibe. As pretty and heavily Instagrammed as the original space was, it felt like a snippet of Mille’s real business: e-commerce. The new store is Mille fully realized, with several racks of dresses, tables piled high with sweaters and shoes, and Clare V. bags strategically placed on benches. There’s also plenty of space to display jewelry and home accessories among the large leafy green plants. Mille also gained office space to run its robust online business. But as the new store attests: nothing beats the boutique experience. 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls.