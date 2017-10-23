My Halloween Secret Weapon

For years, my default Halloween costume involved dressing in black, slapping a few stars and planet stickers on my torso and claiming to be “the universe.” But those days are over as Halloween has become a much more elaborate event for adults. Halloween spending this year is expected to top $9 billion for the first time, the National Retail Federation reports. That includes a lot of seriously clever costumes.

A couple of my favorite resources for Halloween inspiration are Arc’s Value Village Boo-Tique —you can’t beat the prices or range of options for adults and kids—and Up Six Vintage, which always has great ideas and the retro garments to bring them to life.

But if you don’t have the time or inclination to pull it all together, allow me to introduce you to my secret weapon: Grant Whittaker. You might know him as a stylist, producer of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s annual Fashionopolis, and many other fashion events around town. And if so, it won't come as a surprise that Grant’s personal closet is pretty over-the-top fabulous. Through his years in fashion and theater, he’s amassed a collection of hundreds of vintage pieces—from rock star jackets to dresses for every decade, and all the accessories to match.

× Expand Grant Whittaker's styling studio

I called Grant last week when I had waited until the last minute to figure out what to wear to an ‘80s party. When I arrived at his in-home studio, he had four different options for me, complete with wigs, jewelry, and matching looks for my husband. But I don’t think we’ll ever top the retro goth look Grant put us in for Halloween ’15. My husband seemed unexpectedly comfortable in mesh and black lipstick. That’s the magic of Grant.

He's turning his costume styling into a new service, and it’s not too late to get Grant's Halloween help. Just send him a note through his website, grantwhittakerstyle.com and be ready to win the costume contest at your party this year.