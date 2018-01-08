Minnesota Brands Plan to Pop Up Downtown Minneapolis for the Super Bowl

× Expand Sota Clothing is one of 25 brands confirmed for the North Local pop-up market.

From a century-old leather maker to a gourmet cotton candy company launched just this past summer, Minnesota-made products will be on full display in downtown Minneapolis during the 10 days of festivities planned around Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

North Local Market will pop up at City Center (33 S. Sixth St.) from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4. Twenty-five brands have signed on for the market (others are still trying to get in), which is being curated by independent retail consultant Mich Berthiaume, who also organized Mall of America’s local pop-up, RAAS Market. MOA extended the holiday run of its Minnesota market through early February to capitalize on Super Bowl traffic. Several of the same brands are participating downtown, including Thumbs Cookies, Hagen and Oats wood decor, Northern Glasses drinkwear, Sanborn painted canoe paddles, Urban Undercover intimate apparel, Fringe & Fettle ceramics, Worker B skincare and honey, Spinning Wylde cotton candy and I Like You, the indie retailer with stores in Minneapolis and St. Paul that feature local handmade goods.

Larger, established brands participating in North Local include J.W. Hulme leather goods, Eyebobs eyewear, and one you don’t often (ever?) see at local pop-up events: Sven Clogs, handcrafted in Chisago City.

With upwards of a million people expected to flood the Twin Cities for the big game, it’s a big opportunity for local brands, even ones like J.W. Hulme that have an established national fan base.

“Growing our brand recognition is something we are excited to work,” says Laura Smith, vice president of brand management for St. Paul-based J.W. Hulme. “We are looking at 2018 as an opportunity to start testing retail, be it mobile, pop-up, or brick and mortar. We’re looking at North Local as the kickoff.”

(Pun intended)

North Local will utilize space on the first two floors of City Center, Berthiaume says. Smile Network International is planning a 7,000-square-foot studio on the skyway level to showcase its artisan made goods, which help pay for cleft palate surgeries for impoverished children around the world. Minneapolis-based blowdry salon Wow Bar plans to offer dry styling and makeup services at the downtown market, and will also use City Center as home base for mobile beauty and blowout appointments available on demand—at hotel rooms, offices, or even backstage—during Super Bowl week.

Vandalia Street Press, Sota Clothing, Drooling Moose chocolates, Namakan Fur winter accessories, Minnesota Nice Spice, Excelsior Candle Co., and Sassy Pecan will also sell their goods at North Local.

“We are so pumped to be part of this,” says Spencer Johnson, founder of Sota Clothing, which makes Minnesota-themed apparel and accessories. “We felt like it was an opportunity to showcase Sota Clothing to a huge new audience of people coming into Minnesota, and hopefully these out of towners might leave with some new gear that represents Minnesota.”

The market is scheduled to open at 4 p.m. January 26, when Super Bowl Live kicks off nearby on Nicollet Mall. North Local will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, through February 4. Berthiaume says brands hope to capitalize on the 4,000 Target employees who work in City Center as well as Super Bowl fans, who will be hard-pressed to find other distinctly local shopping options in the middle of downtown, beyond the Love from Minneapolis shop on Nicollet, which is not accessible from the skyway. Speaking of which, Love from Minnesota will also sell its locally themed gifts and apparel at North Local.

If it’s official Super Bowl 52 gear you’re shopping for, you’ll find that at City Center as well. Separate from the local market, an NFL Shop will pop-up at City Center in late January.