Maplewood Mall Gets Minnesota's First Macy's Backstage

The first Macy’s Backstage outlet concept in Minnesota will mark its grand opening Saturday at the Maplewood Mall store with giveaways for the first 200 customers. What they’ll find once in the door is off-price shopping similar to TJ Maxx—everything from apparel and housewares to categories not sold at a typical Macy’s store, like toys, pet accessories, art, and hair styling products. There’s also a case of “previously loved” designer handbags that come direct from vendors.

You won’t find Macy’s clearance merchandise making its way to Backstage, nor will you see many department store brands. The outlet shop is filled with value-oriented current season goods, says Macy’s spokeswoman Emily Workman. “It’s meant to compliment what we have in the rest of the store.” (Macy’s coupons won’t work in Backstage.)

Backstage occupies 18,000 square feet on the first floor of the Maplewood Macy’s. Intimate apparel moved up to the second floor and other departments were consolidated to make room, but nothing was removed from the store. Backstage has its own centralized checkout area, which Workman says “will always be staffed.” Not having to search for a sales associate could be a bigger selling point for Macy’s than the deals.

Macy’s has said it plans to open 100 Backstage shops at its stores throughout the country this year. No other locations have yet been announced for Minnesota.

