Mall of America is Adding "State-of-the-Art" Movie Theater

Mall of America closed its movie theaters last month promising a new state-of-the-art entertainment experience in its place. And it is—drum roll please: new movie theaters! But this sequel promises to be bigger, fancier, and with more special effects.

CMX, a subsidiary of Cinemex, the sixth largest cinema chain in the world, is bringing a “VIP cinema experience” to Mall of America. Among the features promised: cutting-edge audio technology, extra large screens, high-end décor, oversized reclining seats and swivel tables, gourmet dining options created by a “top chef,” wine and handcrafted cocktails. Mindful of its location within the largest mall in America, each seat will include a storage compartment for shopping bags and purses.

The mall’s senior vice president of marketing and business development Jill Renslow promises the CMX movie experience will exceed all expectations.

CMX will open its first U.S. theaters this year in Miami. Mall of America will follow in the fall. Several other locations are planned.

The CMX theaters at Mall of America will feature 14-rooms and 1,104 seats.