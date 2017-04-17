Mall of America to Debut Shop for Kindness

Kindness is the theme of Mall of America’s second collection at Debut, the store that features a revolving selection of shop-in-shop brands. Shop for Kindness will open May 12 with 13 brands that support causes locally and around the world. That includes Yoobi, the kids' stationery brand, which donates classroom tools to schools across the country for every item sold; Love Your Melon, the Minneapolis-based company best known for its beanies, which donates half of its profits to fighting pediatric cancer; Humble Apparel, an outdoor clothing brand that donates a portion of sales to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area; and Wears Woody, which supports diabetes nonprofits through the sale beach apparel. Other brands to be featured are House of Talents, My Sister, Northern Glass, PAB’s Packs, Roma Boots, Smile Network, Still Kickin’, Through Jimmy’s Eyes, and Twill Blankets.

Debut made its Mall of America debut in November with a collection of heritage-inspired brands including Askov Finlayson and Woolrich. The store is currently closed for transition. Shop for Kindness will be open May 12 through Sept. 10. Debut is located near Zara on the first floor of the new north wing.