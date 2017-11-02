Mall of America Re-Ups its Pledge to Preserve Thanksgiving

Mall of America would have been hard-pressed to top last year’s headline-grabbing surprise decision not to open on Thanksgiving. But the mall hopes to punctuate its commitment to holiday preservation with today’s announcement that employees who work Black Friday will receive holiday pay. MOA says it has decided to treat Black Friday as a “seventh holiday” for employees who work directly for Mall of America and Nickelodeon Universe.

“We believe Mall of America employees dedicating their time on Black Friday should be rewarded with holiday pay,” MOA senior vice president Jill Renslow says.

Of course, this does not extend to employees of the 520 stores, restaurants and attractions at the mall. As a consolation, the mall says “a fun holiday addition will be announced in the coming weeks to honor these employees during the month of December.”

And not all MOA employees will get Thanksgiving off. For the 10th year, Mall of America will open its doors early Thanksgiving morning for the Walk to End Hunger.

Black Friday festivities at MOA will kick off at 5 a.m. The first 200 guests in line at the North Entrance will receive a mall gift card valued anywhere between $10-$500.

Several other regional Twin Cities malls will open in the evening on Thanksgiving. Southdale Center will be open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and then re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Rosedale Center will open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and then reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. For those still interested in middle of the night shopping, your best bet may be Twin Cities Premium Outlets which will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open straight through 10 p.m. on Black Friday.