Like Mother, Like Daughter at Merilou Boutique

When your mom runs a boutique, it’s easy to develop a serious shopping habit. But Merilou co-owner Keaton Freese urged her 13-year-old daughter Kenna to find a way to support her burgeoning passion for fashion. And she did. Kenna went on a buying trip with her mom and will showcase her finds this Saturday during a back-to-school trunk show at Merilou in Wayzata.

“I see it as edgy and a little bit boho,” says Kenna, who prefers jeans to leggings and is “really into” off-the-shoulder tops. “I’ve had friends tell me they like my outfits, so now they can get my style, too.”

Kenna calls her pop-up shop Babble and Saddle—a reference to two things that define her: talking a lot, and riding horses. Check out Babble and Saddle on the web, and on Instagram. Kenna says if the event goes well on Saturday, she might try buying a whole season of tween/teen fashion for her mom’s store.

“My mom said maybe I should try designing clothes, too. And I might take over Merilou when she retires.”

But first, the trunk show Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m at Merilou, 726 E. Lake St., Wayzata. And then, eighth grade.