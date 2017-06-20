Life Time Fitness: Mall Savior?

× Expand Photo courtesy of Life Time Fitness.

If you had told people, some 60 years ago, that by 2018, a fitness club would replace a department store at the regional mall and build an outdoor pool and bistro on the roof, they’d have thought that sounded as nuts as, well, an enclosed shopping mall.

It seems fitting that Southdale Center, the nation’s first enclosed mall, will soon be home to the first Life Time Fitness rooftop beach club. This is not, however, the first mall where Life Time is replacing a department store—another is already under construction in Oklahoma City, and there will be more to come as department stores continue to close. But the one at Southdale will be Life Time’s fanciest club in its hometown, and also the first new Life Time club to be built in the Twin Cities in more than a decade. The fact that it’s happening at a shopping center—the very first shopping center—feels significant.

Since opening in 1956, Southdale Center has experienced the same highs and lows that have touched the retail industry at large. It led the charge to the suburbs, creating the model for a covered center court surrounded by specialty stores, with big department stores at either end. Over the years, those department stores have come and gone, changed hands, and ultimately, lost their power to draw enough traffic. Southdale, like most malls, has added more restaurants, movie theaters, the restaurant arcade Dave & Busters in an effort to compensate. But a new food court and children's play area couldn’t breathe new life into a wing anchored by JCPenney.

Without enough stores to fill the space, Southdale did what virtually all regional malls are now doing to survive: looked for alternative uses. At Mall of America, that has meant the addition of attractions such as Crayola Experience and Smaaash, the cutting-edge interactive arcade with go-karting. Meanwhile, Southdale welcomed the Hennepin County Government Center. It’s a traffic driver, to be sure—you can’t renew your driver’s license on Amazon.com (yet)—but not one that infuses the mall with energy and excitement. So having Life Time—a fitness club with all the bells and whistles, and one that is perhaps the most popular among the affluent families Southdale Center tries very hard to attract —lined up to take the place of JCPenny even before the closing sale began this week, has to feel, as Larry David would say, pretty pretty good.

× Expand Rendering of Life Time Fitness at Southdale Center.

The timing could not me more auspicious for Chanhassen-based Life Time. Founder and CEO Bahram Akradi has been wanting to open a club in Edina for years, company spokeswoman Natalie Bushaw says, but there’s just no land in the mature, first ring suburb. Now Southdale has the space, and Life Time also looks like a hero for reinvigorating the mall.

Except for one little detail, which neither Life Time nor Southdale seems inclined to dwell upon: the new Life Time will not feature an entrance into the mall. So while it draws an estimated 3,000 people each day, those folks would have to leave the club and walk (probably drive) across the paved lot to a mall entrance. More likely, they’ll just go home and shop online.

Has Southdale learned nothing from the unfortunate placement of the movie theater and the Cheesecake Factory on the outer edges of the mall, which failed to drive traffic in to center court? Here is this huge opportunity to create some buzz, to capitalize on the popularity of athlesiure apparel by trying to position fitness retailers near the big fancy fitness club, and yet, a wall will stand in the way of that opportunity. I’m guessing Southdale's owner, Simon Property Group, was just so relieved to fill the space JCPenny is about to vacate that the company had no bargaining power. When I asked, a spokesperson for Southdale said only that Simon “did not play a role in the design of the club, including its entrance.”

The most damning commentary on the mall? Life Time, with is own spa and café and rooftop beach club, doesn’t see a passageway to Southdale as value added for its members. Life Time believes its members want to get directly into their cars after the club, not linger.

This deal isn’t about reinvigorating the mall; it’s about repurposing it. Or as Bushaw puts it, “We’re trying to create new opportunities for people to go to what we would think of as the mall.”

The mall may soon be a collection of services and attractions—a centralized area to work out, eat, see a doctor, catch a movie, renew license tabs. More swimming, less shopping. This one seemingly small design decision—welcoming a fitness club that attracts the affluent on the regular, but doesn’t actually lead into the mall—tells me that Southdale has accepted its fate. I have no doubt the club will be big hit, and a huge wow, even among longtime Life Time members. It is a smart, modern way to use the space today.

But for the overall vitality of a mall that's trying to hang in there, it feels like another missed opportunity.