La Petite Parfumerie Comes Full Circle

La Petite Parfumerie has failed at quitting. When Diane Wissink closed her Southdale Center store in January—her third location in 14 years—she seemed done for good. Retail is hard. Selling exclusive French fragrances can be even harder.

But then Highcroft Home in Wayzata coaxed her out of retirement for a one-day pop-up, and she got the bug again. The nostalgia factor probably didn't hurt: Highcroft is located in a portion of the space where La Petite Parfumerie start out. After a few years in Wayzata, Wissink moved the store to Excelsior, and then Edina. There was never a question that La Petite Parfumerie offered an exclusive assortment and unparalleled local expertise in the field of luxury fragrance, but competing against the Internet, and even Nordstrom, and having to justify the price of your products in a bargain hungry world can get discouraging.

Wissink got enough positive feedback at her Highcroft event to give it another go. “The thing that keeps me going are the people that are so loyal to this category of fragrance. Once you try the brands using the more natural oils, you can’t go back to commercial synthetics. This is what can’t be experienced online!"

She snapped up the Lake Street space recently vacated by A La Mode nail spa and plans to open in June with a focus on French perfume and natural fragrance, featuring lines like Creed, Frederic Malle, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. She’ll also bring back some bath and body and gift products, which she had moved away from at Southdale.

“I feel like I am going home,” Wissink says.

Watch for La Petite Perfumerie to open at 755 E. Lake St., Wayzata in the coming weeks.