Juno Active is Coming to Mall of America

After more than 20 years as a catalog and online go-to for plus size active apparel, Mendota Heights-based Juno Active (formerly Junonia) is opening its first physical store, at Mall of America. Juno Active is scheduled to open by June 2 on the first floor, south side, which has become fitness fashion row, with luluelmon, Athleta, Calvin Klein Performance, Tory Sport, The North Face, and others. Juno Active offers swimwear, workout gear, and casual apparel in sizes 14 to 6X.

Longtime fans of the brand may recall the days of Junonia’s annual warehouse sales in Eagan. “It was always a really great opportunity to have face to face contact with customers,” Juno Active President Anne Kelly says So while she realizes it may seem a bit unusual to get into bricks and mortar now, when so many stores are closing or struggling, she decided the idea of a physical presence “could be good for us.”

“Going against the trend is kind of fun,” Kelly says. “We haven’t had much of a PR push lately, so it will be good to get the word out about what we’re doing. We also want to stay in touch with the latest trends, and Mall of America is a great place to do that.”

Junonia’s catalog business grew steadily from its launch in 1995 through the early 2000s. But with so many pages to fill, Kelly says the company strayed from its original mission of plus size activewear and became more of a generalist. After struggling through the recession, Juno Active moved to e-commerce exclusively in 2012 and reestablished its core focus. Now, the business is equal parts swim and active, with some casual—athleisure—pieces in the collection.

As for coming face to face with bigger competitors at Mall of America, Kelly isn’t worried. “A lot of brands are extending into larger sizes, but it’s always been our specialty.”

Juno Active has signed a short term-lease at the mall, but Kelly is optimistic about staying.

“Online will continue to be the core of our company, but Mall of America is special. Their catchphrase, 'Where fashion meets fun,' lines up really well with our company.”