Jonathan Adler Returns to MartinPatrick 3

If you’re still missing Jonathan Adler’s colorful maximalism in Uptown since the store closed in early 2016, MartinPatrick 3 has a gilded fix. The hometown lifestyle retailer, which featured Jonathan Adler prominently before the brand opened its own store, has brought it back. The new shop within shop is all Adler—from fur covered stools to Dora Maar inspired vases—but with an MP3 spin.

“We gave it a more toned down feel than the usual Jonathan Adler store,” MP3 co-owner and interior designer Greg Walsh says. Think: luxe neutrals and gold accents. Perhaps if team Adler had consulted with Walsh sooner on how to play the brand in the Midwest, the Uptown store would still be around.

What you don’t see on the floor, MartinPatrick 3 can likely get, including lighting, rugs, upholstery, art and accessories. "It's exciting to have them back in a major way," Walsh says.