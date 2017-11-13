Japanese-Inspired Umei Boutique Opens in Minneapolis

Three’s a trend! Umei is now open at 905 N. Fifth St. in Minneapolis—a wide, quiet stretch just north of Target Field that’s slightly beyond the North Loop, but not quite Northeast, and definitely not a shopping destination, until now.

Umei (pronounced you-may) is a Japanese-inspired home accessories store filled with surprises, from colorful glassware and Chinese zodiac bowls to wooden pickle forks designed locally by Vevang.

The name means "dream" in Japanese, and that’s exactly what Umei is for owner Susan Brouillette, a former Mattel Inc. executive who became captivated by Japanese design while living there for five years.

“I think people will be surprised that Japanese design is not one layer,” Brouillette says. “There’s the clean and elegant pieces you expect, but also designs that are lighthearted, fun, and quirky.” Umei offers both—with some French and Italian inspiration mixed in. It’s the Foundry Home Goods gone global.

“I wanted to create a treasure trove of functional goods,” Brouillette says. “You might be eating mac and cheese for dinner, but if you sit down, and serve it in beautiful bowls, it feels special.”

Brouillette hit the jackpot not only on sunny, raw storefront space, but on neighbors as well. Umei is next door to two recent North Loop transplants: Veronique Wantz Gallery, known for fine art by emerging and international artists, and Spring Finn & Co., featuring designer Talin Spring’s handmade leather goods as well as accessories, textiles, and apparel collected from her world travels. North Fifth is definitely a street to watch.