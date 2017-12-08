How to Get a Deal on a Designer Handbag

The same way a cars loses value the minute you drive it off the lot, the price of a designer handbag—which can be similar to a car payment—gets nearly cut in half when it is “slightly used.” No one will know the difference, and you’ll have a few dollars left to tuck inside a new-to-you bag. Mall of America indie boutique Mona Williams has become a destination for vintage bags, thanks to owner Patric Richardson’s keen eye and ability to separate the real deal from the fakes. He offers these tips for buying and selling designer consignment bags:

Have a bag collecting dust? Mona Williams accepts slightly used designer bags, and prefers consignment to buying outright—sellers do better this way. The store typically splits the sale price 50/50 with consigners.

Selling price varies by brand. Sixty percent of the original price is standard, but brands that don’t have sales, such as Louis Vuitton and Hermes, can go for more.

The more types of authentication the customer has, the better. An authenticity card, the price tags, and/or the original receipt all help.

Mona Williams uses a service to verify authenticity of vintage bags. But you should always look a bag over thoroughly before buying. Signatures of a legitimate designer bag: smooth hardware, even stitching, brand name in perfect condition. If the logo is chipped or worn away, be wary. Newer bags may include details such as stickers, date codes, or marks inside the bag that help with authenticity.

Have a bag in need of repairs? Richardson recommends Skyway Shoe Repair (800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis). But some brands require you to send a bag back for refurbishment. Not sure? Call Mona Williams!

This weekend, Dec. 8-10, Mona Williams hosts a designer handbag sale featuring new inventory from Jax Warehouse. Get 40 to 70 percent off hundreds of premium bags from Coach, Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.