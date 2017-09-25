How Did We Ever Winter Before North Hats?

Five years ago, Askov Finlayson made a batch of 150 classic stocking with the word “North” on them. They sold out in four days and prompted a movement both fashionable and philosophical. The minute temperatures dip (or probably before), you’ll see those old-school knit hats on the heads of everyone from influencers to politicians to young hockey players. For every North hat sold, the store owned by brothers Eric and Andrew Dayton makes a donation to organizations that fight climate change as part of its Keep the North Cold campaign.

For the release of its fifth North hat collection, Askov Finlayson threw a full fledged party—with polar explorer Will Steger as the guest of honor. There’s a new style with earflaps ($40) that Eric Dayton says takes him right back to his youth hockey days.

Also new this year is an elevated Merino wool hat with a “Keep the North Cold” leather patch ($64). The original knit style with pom ($29) comes in four color combinations including black on black and green and gold.

The hats are now in store and online. As always, quantities are limited. But rest assured, they made more than 150. Askov Finlayson, 204 N. First St., Mpls.