Herberger's Embraces Local in a Big Way

Herberger’s is the latest retail chain to embrace the maker movement with a program it calls Close to Home. Similar to West End Local, Herberger’s is curating a department filled with products crafted by artisans in the each community it serves. It launched in December at seven Minnesota stores including Rosedale, Southdale, and Northtown Mall in Blaine, and has been so well received, the retailer says, that Herberger’s has recently added locally made merchandise at several more stores including Stillwater and Southtown Center in Bloomington.

Milwaukee-Based Herberger’s is part of the Bon Ton group with 267 stores in 26 states including Boston Store, Carson’s, Younker’s, Bergner’s, and Elder-Beermat. There are now 45 Close to Home in-store shops across eight states and the retailer plans to add at least 100 more throughout the country this year.

Locally, the rotating group of featured brands currently includes Sota Clothing, MplsSTP Clothing, Kiyi Kiyi Cosmetics, 14 Gauge, which makes bottle openers shaped like states, and Excelsior Candle Co. A selection of the goods are available online as well.

And you could soon join them.

Herberger’s is hosting its first “Online Sourcing Fair,” inviting makers, artisans and designers (pick your title) to submit products for consideration for fall 2017. Categories include apparel, jewelry, artwork, handcrafted accessories, and natural candles. Click here to apply. The deadline for submissions in March 24.