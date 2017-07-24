Hazel & Rose is About to Get Even Cooler

Sustainable and ethical fashion boutique Hazel & Rose is joining forces with the owner of premier New Ulm boutique Semblance. After five years of raising the retail bar in the southern Minnesota town, Bobbi Barron plans to close Semblance at the end of August and move to Minneapolis to join Emma Olson as a full time business partner at Hazel & Rose.

“When I set out to start my own shop, I didn’t envision working with a partner —especially not less than 2 years into business,” Olson says. “But I’ve been so impressed with what Bobbi built in New Ulm, I recognized that she was exceptionally good at the things that didn’t come naturally to me, and knew that having her on board would help Hazel & Rose grow.”

Hazel & Rose, a high design women’s boutique tucked inside the Broadway building at Central and Broadway in Northeast, features independent designers from around the world who are committed to sustainability and ethical manufacturing. You've got to seek it out, and shoppers are doing just that, because of its mission, and modern style.

Baron will lend her eye to graphic design, art direction, visual merchandising and content creation at Hazel & Rose.

“When Emma brought up the idea of us possibly partnering, it felt sort of kismet since I had been pondering the idea as well,” says Barron, who has been informally offering advice since Olson—a New Ulm native—reached out when she was getting ready to launch Hazel & Rose.

“I was incredibly impressed with the concept of her store and felt similar passions toward ethics, sustainability and the importance of supporting small businesses, designers and artists,” Barron says. “It felt natural to combine our talents.”

A closing sale is on now at Semblance.