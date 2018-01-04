Galleria and Bachman’s Team Up For a Spring Flower Show

× Expand Sketch of Galleria's "Spring is in the Air" floral experience. Courtesy of Jack Barkla.

The Galleria picks up where Macy’s left off: The Edina shopping center is teaming up with Bachman’s on a spring flower show, with the intention of creating a new annual tradition.

Galleria's “Spring is in the Air” floral experience is scheduled for March 25-April 8. Plans call for an "immersive" event, with floor to ceiling floral displays running the length of the center. But don't think of this as Macy’s Flower Show 2.0, cautions Galleria's general manager Wendy Eisenberg. “It will be a very different experience.”

Comparisons are inevitable. For more than 50 years, around 65,000 would trek downtown Minneapolis for a first whiff of spring at the annual flower show. Bachman’s began producing the free, week-long show with Dayton’s in the 1960s and carried on the tradition with Marshall Field’s and then Macy’s until the 700 Nicollet Mall building’s final spring as a department store in 2016. (Macy’s closed in downtown Minneapolis in March 2017. New owner 601W Companies is redeveloping the property with a mix of food, retail, and office space and a nod back to the glory days by calling it the Dayton’s Project.)

“We made it to the finish line, and it felt good,” says Dale Bachman, chairman of the board and a fourth generation member of the family-owned garden business. “Now, we start something new.”

The downtown flower show took place in the department store’s auditorium, a temperature-controlled setting with 20-foot ceilings and the width to build themed theatrical displays filled with thousands of plants. At the Galleria, Bachman’s will have to work within the one central hallway and modestly sized atriums throughout the center, which just added 20,000 square feet to its east end. “We’ll definitely do things on the ceilings and walls,” Bachman says. The challenge takes him back to the earliest years of the Dayton’s Flower Show, which occurred on the first floor of the store.

Galleria hired longtime floral designer Jack Barkla, who worked with Bachman’s on the Macy’s Flower Show. His Galleria blueprint is 17 feet long, Bachman says. It includes vignettes with a wide range of spring flowers: Daffodils, hyacinth, tulips, magnolias, begonias, roses. Garden pros from Bachman’s will prepare the plants to bloom early for the show. Plans—six months in the making—call for gardens on Galleria’s lower level as well.

Eisenberg and Bachman declined to reveal what the floral displays will cost, but said producing the event requires a “substantial” investment by both organizations.

“Experience is vital to what we do at Bachman’s,” says Bachman, who got married at the Dayton’s Flower Show in 1973. As he spoke to me on Wednesday, he described photos on his desk of families and friends who visited the Dayton’s/Marshall Field’s/Macy’s flower show as kids, and returned as adults. I was one of them—as seen here, sometime in the '70s:

“Those are the kinds of traditions and bridges we want to build,” Bachman says.

So does Galleria—particularly at a time when shopping itself isn’t necessarily compelling enough to draw people to a mall. “We’re really committed to developing this experience,” Eisenberg says.

Galleria retailers are eager to support the event, she added, hinting at individual store displays that might integrate fresh flowers, or even in-store workshops related to spring bouquets. “There are all kinds of applications with fashion and home décor,” Eisenberg says.

Galleria and Bachman’s first worked together last year at Minneapolis Institute of Art's annual Art in Bloom event. Galleria hosted a fashion show at the museum and Bachman’s created fashion-themed displays, including a giant stiletto made out of flowers. “What we learned,” says Eisenberg, "is that flowers and fashion are a good fit.”