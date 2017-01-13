Farewell to La Petite Parfumerie

Smells like the end of the road for La Petite Perfumerie. After 14 years, three locations, and lots of ups and downs, Diane Wissink’s trailblazing indie boutique will close for good on Jan. 26, when its lease ends at Southdale Center. Remaining inventory is 20 to 40 percent off—that includes Bond #9, Frederic Malle, Santa Maria Novella, and Diptyque. Fixtures and display pieces are for sale as well.

“It was a hard decision as I have loved every minute of having a shop,” Wissink says. “The Internet has been very hard on our business, as it has on all retail.”

La Petite Parfumerie was an ambitious addition to the beauty scene when it made its debut on Lake Street in Wayazata. This was before we had a Cos Bar, before Blue Mercury—before Nordstrom was offering some of the exclusive French fragrances La Petite Perfumerie brought to town. And, as Wissink notes, before shoppers were as adept as they are today at Googling a hard-to-find fragrance, and ordering it from anywhere in the world. The grand boutique also sold lingerie, gifts, designer candles, and other pretty indulgences. It was a big space, and one that had proved challenging for other retailers before, and since—most recently, House of 365. So La Petite Perfumerie moved to cozier quarters in Excelsior, which was good, for a while. Unfortunately, La Petite was before its time and missed the retail explosion Excelsior is currently enjoying.

After a hiatus, Wissink opened a pared down version of her store at Southdale—right outside Macy’s cosmetics department. What it lacked in Main Street charm, Wissink figured she would gain in traffic. Not so much. A mall is just not the guarantee of shoppers it once was, and without some of the gifts and smaller impulse items La Petite carried out in the suburbs, its upscale fragrance assortment could be intimidating. It’s too bad La Petite was never able to land a spot at Galleria (Wissink tried), where its pricey bottles may have found a more receptive audience. Then again, there, it would have faced formidable competitor Blue Mercury.

Lots of what ifs. Lots of too bads. But despite it all, La Petite Perfumerie had a good run—longer than many—and it elevated the Twin Cities beauty game more than a little.

Though Jan. 26, La Petite Perfumerie will be open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Southdale Center, second floor, near the entrance to Macy's cosmetics department.