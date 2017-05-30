Evereve to Open at Mall of America

There was a time when Mall of America seemed too big, with rent too steep for Edina-based Evereve. But the women’s apparel chain devoted to moms has grown into a national player with 83 locations, and the 84th will open at the hometown super mall—yet another milestone for the company that started with a single boutique at 50th & France.

“We are thrilled to finally bring Evereve to the Mall of America,’” says Mike Tamte, co-founder of Evereve, with his wife Megan. “This will be part of a huge growth year for Evereve.”

Evereve plans to open 17 new stores this year, says chief marketing officer Laura Conlon. MOA will be Evereve’s 10th Twin Cities location. Although Evereve tends to favor smaller open air centers or neighborhood locations, the chain now has several other stores in traditional shopping malls. At 2,200 square feet, the MOA store will be similar in size to the location that opened last year at Ridgedale Center. And like the Ridgedale location, Evereve will be in the company it likes to keep at Mall of America: near Nordstrom, on the first level.

Evereve is scheduled to open at MOA in early October.