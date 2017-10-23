Duluth Pack and Minnetonka Moccasin Team Up

Here’s a collaboration sure thrill heritage hipsters: Minnetonka Moccasin Company and Duluth Pack have created a holiday collection celebrating what they do best: moccasins and bags. All four styles feature Duluth Pack’s olive canvas fabric and Minnetonka’s suede and sheepskin. The Scout Pack—Duluth’s most popular backpack—integrates a chocolate suede flap with Minnetonka’s signature hand-laced cross-stitching. The men and women’s sheepskin hard-sole moccasins have rugged edges and leather ties. Prices range from $70 to $170. The collection is available online from both brands, starting today, Oct. 23.