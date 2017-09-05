Design Within Reach is Open at Galleria

Surprise! While you were enjoying the last cheese curds and boat rides of the season over the holiday weekend, Design Within Reach opened its new store at the Galleria, and as you'll be able to see from the street, it’s a knockout. The 18,000 square foot showroom, which has its own exterior entrance, is bright, colorful, and filled with inspiration. It features 40 room vignettes including a “Minnesota House” and an extensive assortment of modern furniture and lighting. A grand opening event is being planned for later this month.

DWR is the first of several new retailers to open in an expansion at the east end of the Edina mall. It will be joined later this fall by CoV restaurant, Big Island Swim & Surf, Soft Surroundings, Roe Wolfe, and a brand new Starbucks with an outdoor patio.