Dayton's Project Steps Up Construction

× Expand Dayton's Market Rendering

Now that the kittens have left the building, developers of the Dayton’s Project are kicking construction into high gear.

The public got its first glimpse of the iconic building’s first floor, post-department store, during Super Bowl Live when it was utilized for the Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl, an NFL gift shop, a (somewhat creepy) Prince exhibit and other branded experiences. The character was mostly concealed behind purple banners and carpet, still, it was an opportunity for the Telos Group and Mid-America Real Estate to showcase the redevelopment of the iconic Nicollet Mall building in downtown Minneapolis before a national audience. Beyond the food hall to be developed by Andrew Zimmern, the new building owners are courting local and national retailers, restaurants, and office tenants.

Demolition began months before the Super Bowl, and will now be stepped up, according to a press release issued by Telos on Friday. Crews will be working 24 hours a day, reaching full production by June with more than 300 on-site construction workers.

Portions of the building could open later this year.