Crayola Yanks Dandelion!

Like a weed the grass, Dandelion, the crayon, is being plucked from Crayola’s Box of 64. This is how they reward a middling yellow for 17 years of service—on National Crayon Day, no less. Crayola is making room for a new color, to be announced in May. Crabgrass, perhaps?

Dandelion is not the first color to be forced into “early retirement.” It joins Prussian Blue, Maize, and Raw Umber as shades of coloring books past. Go figure: Burnt Sienna still has a spot in the box.

Memorialize Dandelion this weekend at Crayola Experience at Mall of America—it promises to be a colorful celebration. The first 100 kids, Friday through Sunday, will receive free crayons. Visitors will receive a Dandelion coloring sheet, and a Dandelion-colored crayon that they can wrap and name on their own. The Crayola Store will be selling a limited edition 2-pound Dandelion crayon, while supplies last.

Still feeling unresolved? Follow Dandelion's retirement tour.